The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is implementing a voluntary pilot program at seven national wildlife refuges, giving hunters rebates to increase the use of lead-free ammunition on USFWS-administered lands this fall. Here are the details.
MN Daily Update: Get rebates for using lead-free ammo on certain national wildlife refuges
