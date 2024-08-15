Minnesota’s LCCMR approves more than 125 projects at $103 million

On July 31, the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources approved funding more than 125 projects related to the environment and natural resources to the tune of $103 million.

The amount of money available for LCCMR to allocate for 2025 projects across the state totaled around $100 million when it met to make final allocations at the end of July. That’s an increase from the originally assumed $90 million LCCMR was expected to receive from the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund – state lottery proceeds.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here