Minnesota’s LCCMR approves more than 125 projects at $103 million

On July 31, the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources approved funding more than 125 projects related to the environment and natural resources to the tune of $103 million.
The amount of money available for LCCMR to allocate for 2025 projects across the state totaled around $100 million when it met to make final allocations at the end of July. That’s an increase from the originally assumed $90 million LCCMR was expected to receive from the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund – state lottery proceeds.