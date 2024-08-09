Video: Breaking down an early-season archery setup for whitetails

The early archery season for whitetail hunters is often about understanding where deer want to bed and feed, and then doing what one can to get close to those areas. It’s a time of the season when bucks are not covering the same kind of distance as they do during the rut.

In this video, Eric Morken breaks down a specific spot and why he likes it as an early-season setup — from multiple bedding locations close by, to good food sources, security cover and quality access into the tree. All of these characteristics factor into what makes for an ideal location during the first part of a bow season.