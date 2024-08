There is nothing more frustrating or disheartening to a bowhunter than a miss, and over the years, I’ve had my share. Months, weeks, and days of preparation are gone in an instant because something went wrong with the shot.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out when a shot is missed, and unless mistakes are corrected, we will likely continue to come out on the short end of things.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here