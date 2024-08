Of course I remember, it was red. It was red and even then I knew it was big medicine. Not only that, I was with my father. We’d go over to a neighbor’s house, easily done as the big backyards ran into one another, where bales of straw had been set up against the wall of a large barn.

Talk about special! My presence was not only tolerated but encouraged. We were shooting our bows, real bows! And I got to shoot with the grown-ups.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here