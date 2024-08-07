Oak Duke: What do we really know about the mysterious alpha white-tailed buck?

Over the last 50 years, great changes in technology have colored and shaded whitetail hunting. But despite these advances and regressions, our understanding of the alpha buck has only inched forward.

He’s still a mystery!

Most wild alphas are secretive whether in the low, flat country of Mississippi to the rugged hills and mountains of New York. Wild, and I emphasize wild, older bucks are extremely difficult to study. Topping the list of difficulties would be their inherent shyness, intelligence, incredible senses, and breadth of range.

