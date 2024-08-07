Search
Wednesday, August 7th, 2024
Minnesota DNR invites conversations about all wildlife

All wildlife topics are welcome in discussions with local wildlife staff. (Stock photo)

St. Paul — Wildlife managers with the Minnesota DNR are inviting the public to talk about wildlife in local Minnesota DNR offices across the state from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15.

Local wildlife managers will also be available by phone during these same hours.

Conversation topics can include anything related to wildlife, from wild turkeys to deer population levels, new hunting regulations, wetland restoration that benefits waterfowl, accessibility improvements at wildlife management areas, animal damage issues, and more.

“We want to hear what people have to say about wildlife,” said Dave Trauba, acting wildlife section manager. “What people share helps us gain important perspectives that can make our work more effective.”

While the office hours on Aug. 15 are to specifically invite conversation about wildlife, Minnesota DNR staff are always available to talk with members of the public throughout the year.

The wildlife conversations began in 2018 with the release of the statewide deer-management plan and have continued and broadened to encourage discussions about all wildlife and habitat topics.

To find an area wildlife office location and contact information, visit the Minnesota DNR website.

Minnesota’s Outdoor Calendar

Staff Report August 7, 2024

A look at upcoming outdoors-related events from across Minnesota published in the Aug. 9, 2024, edition of Outdoor News.

What outdoor activities interest you?