New York Mixed Bag: Applications being accepted for 2024 Janice & Paul Keesler Scholarships

Newport, N.Y. — The Janice & Paul Keesler Scholarship Fund is accepting applications from qualified students who wish to receive scholarship assistance. These scholarships are potentially available to any New York State resident who has been accepted into an accredited institution of higher learning and is, or will be, working toward obtaining a degree in some facet of wildlife management.

To date, the fund has had the honor of distributing more than $51,500 in grants to deserving Wildlife Management students.

Janice and Paul Keesler were avid sports persons who wrote and lectured about the outdoors and founded and published the nationally recognized and respected New York Sportsman Magazine. Janice passed away suddenly in 1988 and Paul in 2005 after a battle with cancer.

More information, including applications is available at: www.keeslerscholarshipfund.org; by email: Keeslerbridget@gmail.com; or, write: Janice & Paul Keesler Scholarship Fund c/o Bridget Keesler, PO Box 485, Newport, NY 13416. The application deadline is Sept. 15.

MORE COVERAGE FROM NEW YORK OUTDOOR NEWS:

New York judge bans LaPierre from NRA for 10 years

New York DEC debuts self-printed license era

Pro bass tournaments descend on New York waters again this summer

New Public Fishing Access Site Completed on the Delaware River

Hancock, N.Y. — DEC and NYSDOT along with the Friends of the Upper Delaware River recently announced completion of the new Cadosia Fishing Access Site on the river in the town of Hancock, Delaware County.

The new fishing access site was funded by a grant from the Delaware Watershed Conservation Fund, in collaboration with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. FUDR managed the development of the site and helped coordinate the agreement between DEC and NYSDOT for the site’s long-term maintenance. DEC’s Division of Operations recently installed signage and kiosks at the location.

Construction of the Cadosia site began with NYSDOT workers and contractors clearing vegetation for the parking lot and installing culverts. Light stone fill was then installed to strengthen the access road and create the new parking lot, allowing visitors and anglers easier access to the shoreline for fishing. The town of Hancock supplied, delivered, and placed materials for construction of the project and the Delaware County Department of Planning and Watershed Affairs designed the project.

DEC Encourages Hunters, Public to Participate in Summer Wild Turkey Survey

Albany — DEC is once again asking New Yorkers to participate in the state’s annual Summer Wild Turkey Sighting Survey, which takes place during the month of August and has begun.

Since 1996, DEC has conducted the survey to track wild turkey populations and estimate the number of wild turkey poults (young of the year) per-hen, statewide. Weather, predation, and habitat conditions during breeding and brood-rearing seasons can significantly impact nest success, hen survival, and poult survival.

Participants record the sex and age composition of all flocks of wild turkeys observed during normal travel. Those interested in participating can do so online, or download a form from DEC’s website. Or, call 518-402-8883 for more information.

Grants Available for Restoration Projects in the Great Lakes Basin

Washington, D.C. — The USDA Forest Service Eastern Region is announcing two requests for applications for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative projects. Through an agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency, the Forest Service anticipates that up to $6.2 million will be available for reforestation, ecosystem restoration and forest health improvements on non-federal lands in the Great Lakes basin, including New York.

Applicants can be state agencies, sovereign Tribal Nations, nonprofit organizations, educational institutions and local governments that work within the Great Lakes basin. Applications can be submitted through two separate requests for applications:

• The CWMA Request for Applications funds partnership work to address invasive plant species that pose significant ecological threats in the Great Lakes basin.

• The Forest Restoration Request for Applications funds projects that mitigate forest insect and disease impacts, reduce runoff from degraded sites through green infrastructure, or restore and connect coastal and riparian forest habitats.

All applications for this funding opportunity must be received by Sept. 18. For more information: www.fs.usda.gov/main/r9/workingtogether/grants.