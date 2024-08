As has been the case in recent years, midsummer tends to see the biggest bass fishing tournament trails find their way to New York waters, particularly Lake Champlain and the St. Lawrence River.

Both Major League Fishing and B.A.S.S. are holding, or have already held, notable tournaments on these two fisheries, which have become perennial favorites during this time of year for bass angling pros.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here