New York DEC debuts self-printed license era

Sporting licenses officially go on sale Monday, Aug. 5, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. That, after what might be called a “soft” launch of yet another new system, or portion of the licensing system, which began on Aug. 1, when Deer Management Permits (antlerless permits) could also be applied for.

“A few days between the official opening and the statewide public announcement provides some time to correct any system issues if needed during this new transition,” a DEC spokesperson told New York Outdoor News.

