Search
Thursday, August 1st, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Thursday, August 1st, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Steve Griffin: Antlerless-only rule for special hunts in Michigan is a bad idea

The Michigan Natural Resources Commission voted to make the September Liberty Hunt and the October Independence Hunt for antlerless deer only beginning in 2025. Griffin doesn’t think this change is a good idea. (Photo by Bob Drieslein)

Among the deer regulation changes considered and acted upon by the Michigan Natural Resources Commission a few weeks ago, I don’t like the change in September (Liberty – for youths and hunters with disabilities) and October (Independence – for disabled veterans and other hunters with disabilities) special hunts.
In a professed effort to boost the harvest of antlerless deer, both hunts will become antlerless-only beginning next year. The July slate of proposals reflected, in large part, the wide range of issues and potential solutions surrounding the Michigan white-tailed deer. The big issues, though, boil down to two, at least in the Lower Peninsula: too many deer on the landscape, and a shrinking number of hunters to harvest them into balance.

digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?