Steve Griffin: Antlerless-only rule for special hunts in Michigan is a bad idea

Among the deer regulation changes considered and acted upon by the Michigan Natural Resources Commission a few weeks ago, I don’t like the change in September (Liberty – for youths and hunters with disabilities) and October (Independence – for disabled veterans and other hunters with disabilities) special hunts.
In a professed effort to boost the harvest of antlerless deer, both hunts will become antlerless-only beginning next year. The July slate of proposals reflected, in large part, the wide range of issues and potential solutions surrounding the Michigan white-tailed deer. The big issues, though, boil down to two, at least in the Lower Peninsula: too many deer on the landscape, and a shrinking number of hunters to harvest them into balance.