Electronic kill tags will be offered for fall turkey hunters in Michigan

In what is being viewed by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources as a first step toward electronic harvest tags for game animals, the agency will begin offering electronic kill tags for the upcoming fall turkey season.

Fall turkey hunters will be able to buy turkey licenses through an app on their cell phone, and will not have to wait for a physical kill tag to arrive through the mail. They’ll be able to fill out the kill tag on their phones. Buying the electronic license will allow “ease of access,” explained Adam Bump, the upland game bird specialist with the DNR Wildlife Division.

