Ohio Mixed Bag: Greene County gets new officer

Xenia, Ohio — Ohio wildlife officer Alex Almeter, of Randolph, New York, has been assigned to Greene County, according to the Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Officer Almeter replaces state wildlife officer Matthew Hunt, who was promoted to unit supervisor in 2022.

Almeter, 25, graduated from Randolph High School and then the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry in 2020 with a degree in natural resources management. During his down time, Almeter enjoys hunting, fishing, sport shooting, hiking, and classic cars.

Almeter is one of 13 Ohio wildlife officer cadets who completed the 32nd Wildlife Officer Training Academy and was sworn in as a commissioned wildlife officer during a graduation ceremony in March.

Almeter is now in the field and will continue his training by working with experienced wildlife officers during the next six months. To reach Officer Almeter directly, call 937-545-6327. To report suspicious activity involving wildlife, call (800) POACHER (762-2437). Reports can remain anonymous.

Columbus — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently announced $1.7 million in grants for more than 30 municipalities and counties as part of the H2Ohio Rivers Program. The grants are the first to be awarded under the new H2Ohio Rivers Chloride Reduction Grant program.

More than $1.12 million will help 22 local governments upgrade road salt equipment, and $569,000 will help nine local governments pay for upgrades or new construction for salt storage and loading areas that will help prevent over application of salt on Ohio roads and reduce runoff into streams, rivers, and lakes.

The H2Ohio Chloride Reduction Grant Program was announced in December 2023. When it launched, the state proposed to award approximately $1 million in funding. However, more funding was awarded as a result of the high demand.

Equipment grants are being awarded to county or municipal governments in Coshocton, Cuyahoga, Erie, Franklin, Hamilton (2 projects), Huron, Jefferson, Lake, Licking (2 projects), Lorain, Lucas, Marion, Montgomery (2 projects), Morgan, Portage, Richland, Shelby, Summit, and Tuscarawas counties.

La Su An Fishing Regulations Set

Findlay, Ohio — Fisheries biologists with the Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife have set the special fishing regulations for this year at La Su An Wildlife Area in Williams County. The area is open to fishing from Friday, May 3, until Monday, Sept. 2.

Fishing is permitted on Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from sunrise to sunset during the open season. Lake La Su An Wildlife Area is closed to fishing at all other times. Reservations are not needed to fish the lakes on Lake La Su An Wildlife Area. All vehicles are required to park in a designated parking space.

The sunfish daily limit is 15, with no more than five fish of 8 inches or longer. Largemouth bass have an 18-inch minimum length requirement and a five fish daily limit. Channel catfish have a two fish daily bag limit. Daily limits are posted on site and are in effect area wide. Anglers may only catch up to one daily limit for a species regardless of how many lakes are fished. All other statewide fishing regulations apply to the area’s lakes. Anglers are also reminded that no fish may be used as bait on the area.

These regulations have been designed by Division of Wildlife fisheries biologists to continue the tradition of quality bluegill fishing on the Lake La Su An Wildlife Area lakes. The Division of Wildlife accomplishes this by limiting the number of days the lakes are open to fishing and the number of sunfish that anglers take home each day.

For more information and a map of fishing access locations, visit the Lake La Su An Wildlife Area page at wildohio.gov.

ODNR Teen Advisory Council Needs Members

Columbus — The Ohio DNR (ODNR) is calling on teenage conservationists to join a team of high school leaders for the Conservation Teen Advisory Council (ConTAC).

Highly motivated students who are interested in natural resource conservation, outdoor outreach, wildlife, or simply making a positive impact in their state would make the perfect applicants for ConTAC.

ConTAC gives students a chance to meet new peers from across the state with similar interests. Through monthly meetings and project work, members will develop and implement innovative and practical ideas that empower young people to protect and preserve Ohio’s natural resources. They will also provide feedback and make recommendations to enhance outdoor outreach.

Council members also get the chance to explore careers in the natural resources sector and develop valuable networking and leadership skills.

Students must be entering grades 9-12 for the 2024-2025 school year to apply. Selections of the 2024-2025 ConTAC class will be made in early summer.

Additional questions can be directed to William Armbruster at william.armbruster@dnr.ohio.gov.

To apply, fill out the ConTAC membership application. The deadline to apply is June 5.