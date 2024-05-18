Jeremiah Haas: An Illinois mentor is still bringing joy to his former student

Recently, I was fortunate to learn the story of an Illinois sportsman who was a mentor to many young boys during his lifetime. As I sat down with Jay Wolf, who you may recognize from his photography, I could see the emotions on his face as he told the story.
“I received a message asking to call Coach Ed Alepra, who was my coach at Erie High School. I am awful with telephone calls, but I knew I needed to make this call because Coach Alepra asked me to come down. I was aware he had not been feeling well,” Wolf said.