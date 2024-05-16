Shallow rock piles are loaded with walleyes right now. Here’s how to go about catching them.
MN Daily Update: Catching walleyes from shallow rock piles
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Steve Weisman: Plenty of fish and good times had on Iowa’s 42nd annual Walleye Opener
The 42nd annual Walleye Opener held May 4-5 on the Iowa Great Lakes was the second largest turnout ever with
Outdoor Insights: Looking deep into walleye regulations on Lake Mille Lacs after topic dominates MN-FISH summit
Angling advocacy group MN-FISH held its annual summit last Tuesday in St. Paul, and the walleye regulation on Lake Mille
Christine Thomas: Nest box ‘eggcitement’ at little cabin
I did a column for Wisconsin Outdoor News on bluebird nest boxes in early April.
At that time, we