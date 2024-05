When walleye-fishing season begins Saturday on the Ontario side of Lake of the Woods, anglers there – both residents and nonresidents – will be asked to abide by a new slot regulation aimed at increasing the number of spawning-size fish.

A protected slot for walleyes and sauger that used to begin at 46 centimeters (18.1 inches) is now 43 centimeters (16.9 inches), according to Gerry Cariou, executive director of the Sunset Country Travel Association.

