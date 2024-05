The 2024 legislative session is in its final week before the session ends on Monday, May 20. As time dwindles down, there are a few last-minute bills being worked on and potentially passed before the clock hits zero.

The Legacy omnibus bill has officially passed the finish line and is headed to the desk of Gov. Tim Walz. This bill includes funding for a carp deterrent at Lock and Dam 5 of the Mississippi River, as well as key funding from the Outdoor Heritage Fund.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here