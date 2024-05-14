Mohawk River, Erie Canal angler creel surveys begin in New York

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently announced the start of an angler creel survey of the Mohawk River and adjoining Erie (Barge) Canal from Rome to Waterford.

The program began May 1 and will run through the end of October, and will only be conducted in 2024. The Mohawk River and the adjoining Erie (Barge) Canal east of Rome includes five permanent dams, nine seasonal/moveable dams, and five active hydropower plants. The river provides a warmwater fishery that contains smallmouth bass, largemouth bass, walleye, northern pike, tiger muskellunge, and a variety of panfish.

