Wisconsin DNR names annual warden, staff award winners

Madison — The Wisconsin DNR announced the 2023 award recipients from the Division of Public Safety and Resource Protection for exemplary public service.

“The recipients are walking examples to the public that the DNR is dedicated to its core mission of protecting our natural resources and those who use them,” said DNR Chief Warden Casey Krueger.

The division’s management team selected the recipients from nominations submitted by peers.

William Hankee

Warden William Hankee received the Harold D. Hettrick Investigative Excellence Award for his work in determining the causes of wild fires. He collected evidence to solve a 20-year serial arsonist case of past fires on private and public lands in Washington and Fond du Lac counties. Other DNR wardens, DNR foresters and the Fond du Lac County deputies assisted in the investigation.

Adam Strehlow

Warden Adam Strehlow received the Torch Award, developed by the North American Wildlife Enforcement Officer Association to recognize outstanding service by wardens in their first five years. Strehlow distinguished himself in his first four years in protecting resources and the public and to make a positive difference in the community. Strehlow, a member of the DNR marine team based in Milwaukee, excels at community relations and helps in numerous areas, including wildlife cases and investigative work.

Kayla Sasse

Kayla Sasse was recognized for her work with the hunter education/R3 program. Sasse was a DNR customer service rep before becoming a DNR outdoor skills trainer for the Northeast Region in 2022. Based in Green Bay, Sasse coordinated 36 workshops, academies, exams, appreciation events and a town hall in 2023. Sasse is a strong team player and also has supported the archery education program in schools.

Charlie Nettesheim

IT coordinator Charlie Nettesheim received the Division Excellence Award for his tireless positive attitude, and timely and professional decisions. He strives to help every person understand the problem and listens to their view.

Zachary Seitz

Warden Zachary Seitz was selected as the Conservation Congress Migratory Committee Waterfowl Officer of the Year. Seitz has been a warden for six years. He serves in northern Outagamie County where he is responsible all normal warden duties. Seitz is an avid waterfowl hunter who is passionate about protecting waterfowl and its habitat.

Nicholas King

Warden Nicholas King has been named the Wisconsin Bow Hunters’ Association’s Conservation Warden of the Year for his proactive patrols and response to calls.

King takes the time to educate the public on the importance of safety laws. For example, King stopped a UTV operator for violations, including a youth not wearing a helmet. The operator was upset about the citation. Weeks later, that same operator was involved in a severe accident, but the youth, this time, wore the helmet. The same operator thanked King for the prior citation and education.

Brad Dahlquist

The Wisconsin Wildlife Federation Conservation Warden of the Year is Brad Dahlquist. A deer hunter cited by Dahlquist described him as firm, fair, and respectful. This demonstrates why Dahlquist is the WWF’s Warden of the Year. Dahlquist is assigned to Langlade County and is active in all division areas – from training to teaming with other federal and local agencies on investigations.

Chris Shea

Lt. Chris Shea is the Shikar Safari International Wildlife Officer Award winner and leader of the Lake Winnebago team. Shea’s outstanding leadership and performances are why he is the Shikar-Safari Club International Wildlife Officer of 2023. His team serves High Cliff State Park, and he leads patrols for the annual sturgeon spearing season.

Adam Hanna

Warden Adam Hanna has been named the Off-Highway Vehicle Officer of the Year. Since his hire in 2008, Hanna has displayed a high degree of passion for protecting the natural resources and those who enjoy them. Hanna’s Clark County is a destination for ATV/UTVs, dirt bikes and snowmobilers with its extensive trails, road routes, and campgrounds. Hanna specializes in working with the public to ensure everyone goes home safely.

Jordan Resop

Warden Jordan Resop has been named the Boating Officer of the Year. He has worked in law enforcement since 2015 and has been a DNR warden and member of the DNR marine warden team since 2017. He is assigned to Lake Michigan and tributaries, but also assists with land calls. Resop is a sought-after trainer with high levels of community involvement and customer service.

Kurt Haas

Warden Kurt Haas has been named the Wisconsin National Wild Turkey Federation Officer of the Year. Haas was hired in 2012 as a game warden, first in Black River Falls and now in Taylor County. Haas shows great skill in conducting fish and wildlife investigations. Haas shares his expertise through academy and field training of new wardens.

Steven Sisbach Award

Andrea Gruen, Heidi Schmitt Marquez, Holly Stegemann and Emily Ertel all earned the Steven Sisbach Environmental Achievement Award for their work on the Ledgeview Farms LLC case opened on Nov. 29, 2017.

The case was referred to the Department of Justice on Nov. 20, 2019, settled on Feb. 28, 2023, and a satisfactory judgment closed the case on Sept. 19, 2023.

