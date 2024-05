One of the oldest buildings in Spooner, Wis., will soon receive a badly needed face lift as Friends Into Spooner Fish Hatchery (FISH) plan to renovate a building built in 1913.

That building served as the area’s first fish hatchery, and sits on the south side of Hwy. 70 across from the DNR’s regional headquarters in Spooner.

“We hope to begin working on this project as soon weather permits,” said Jim Bishop, FISH’s renovation project leader. “The old building is in rough shape.”

