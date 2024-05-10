Well-known outdoor writer and retired DEC biologist Bill Hollister, who is approaching his 90th birthday, joins the podcast to talk about turkeys and turkey hunting. Bill was there when New York re-established wild turkeys in New York and several neighboring states and shares a great deal of that history. He also offers hunting and calling strategies that have helped him bag spring gobblers in New York, Massachusetts, Vermont and beyond.
Episode 46 — Bill Hollister — Turkey Man
