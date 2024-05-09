Ohio’s South Bass Island on Lake Erie and Catalina in California have similar deer problems

Ohio’s South Bass Island on Lake Erie isn’t the only island with a deer problem. Santa Catalina Island off the coast of Southern California appears to have one, too.

And in both cases, plans to limit or control the deer population are running into trouble and controversy.

Published reports say Catalina, most popular of the state’s Channel Islands and part of a national park, is being overrun by mule deer. While whitetails are a growing problem on South Bass – the most populated of Lake Erie’s Bass Islands.

