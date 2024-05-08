Legacy, environment, bonding bills progress in Minnesota

The Legacy omnibus bill will be heading to conference committee after the Minnesota House and Senate passed their versions this week.
House File 4124, authored by Rep. Leon Lillie, DFL-North St. Paul, and Senate File 5116, authored by Sen. Foung Hawj, DFL-St. Paul, are the two Legacy omnibus bills. These are the expenditures from the dedicated sales tax passed in 2008. The two bills had a couple different amendments, which a conference committee will reconcile, but otherwise the overall appropriations are similar.