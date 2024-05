Ohio’s South Zone turkey hunters took advantage of good weather and an abundant crop of 2- and 3-year-old birds by connecting with 4,367 bearded gobblers and a small number of like-dressed hens. That figure is a generous up-tick from the 4,037 turkeys that were shot in this 83-county sector during the 2023 opening weekend.

For the first week of the season in the South Zone, the total harvest was 10,574.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here