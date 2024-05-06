Ohio Mixed Bag: Civil trial for Alexander Buck set for May

Wilmington, Ohio — A civil trial to decide if a potential Ohio record buck taken by a Wilmington man in Clinton County was done illegally has been delayed until later this month, the Journal- News of Hamilton reported.

Officers with the ODNR Division of Wildlife in November seized the antlers and cape of a trophy buck supposedly killed legally by Christopher J. Alexander, 28, of Wilmington.

The antlers and cape were from a 17-point deer known as the “Alexander Buck” taken by Alexander on Nov. 9, 2023.

An investigation was launched by the Division of Wildlife after information was provided alleging that Alexander failed to obtain the lawfully required written permission prior to hunting on private property.

Alexander had said he harvested the deer on a 30-acre property owned by his sister.

Mike Rex, Ohio’s Buckeye Big Buck Club secretary, green-scored the antlers at 206 7⁄8 inches, which could be the number one typical whitetail taken in Ohio, and the number three typical whitetail taken in North America.

The Journal-News reported that the case against Alexander has been rescheduled for May 20 in Clinton County Municipal Court. If found guilty of illegally taking the deer, the state would keep the antlers and cape and Alexander could face a fine up to $30,000.

Contributor Inducted Into Hall of Fame

Hayward, Wisc. — Outdoor News contributing writer Dan Small has been inducted into the International Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame. This recognition is bestowed on those who have spent a great share of their lives promoting, educating, and sharing their passion for fresh water fishing in a manner that positively impacts the sport for the millions of anglers around the world.

Small served as editor of Wisconsin Outdoor News from 1993 to 1998, and as a contributing editor from 1998 to the present. He has written more than 1,000 articles for national and regional magazines, including Outdoor Life, Sports Afield, and Game & Fish publications.

From 1984 to 2020, he hosted the weekly TV show Outdoor Wisconsin, which aired on PBS stations throughout the U.S. Since 2006, he has hosted and produced the weekly radio show, Outdoors Radio, which airs on 21 terrestrial stations in Wisconsin and Minnesota and is available on multiple podcast platforms.

Small’s books include: 100 Wisconsin Fishing Trips (co-author, 1982), The Official Outdoor Wisconsin Cookbook (co-author, 1988), and Fish Wisconsin (1990, 1993). He has hosted and produced numerous videos, including Gamefish! (1988) and Learning to Fish for Stream Trout (2022).

His articles, broadcasts and photos have won more than 300 awards from the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the Association of Great Lakes Outdoor Writers.

Fulton County Gets New Officer

Findlay, Ohio — Ohio wildlife officer Adam Stachler, of Celina, has been assigned to Fulton County, according to the Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Stachler replaces state wildlife officer Mike Ohlrich, who transferred to Lucas County in 2024.

Stachler, 22, graduated from Celina High School and then Hocking College in 2022 with a degree in natural resources law enforcement. During his downtime, Stachler enjoys hunting, fishing, hiking, and drawing. Prior to becoming a wildlife officer, Stachler worked with the ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft at Grand Lake St. Marys.

Stachler is one of 13 Ohio wildlife officer cadets who completed the 32nd Wildlife Officer Training Academy and was sworn in as a commissioned wildlife officer during a graduation ceremony on March 15.

ODNR Job Shadow Day Coming In June

Columbus — Rising high school juniors and seniors have the opportunity to explore different career opportunities in wildlife, parks, conservation, and more through the Ohio DNR (ODNR) job shadow program.

“We do crucial work at ODNR to protect our natural resources and provide opportunities for people to explore the great outdoors,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “It is vital that Ohio is able to carry that mission into the future by educating and inspiring new generations of dedicated conservationists.”

There are a wide variety of career paths available at ODNR of which people may not be aware. The job shadow program will shed light on those opportunities by pairing high school juniors and seniors with ODNR staff, allowing students to spend the day on the job and learn what a typical day is like.

They will gain an understanding of role requirements and job tasks. Students will be able to choose the division they’d like to learn about including law enforcement, engineering, forestry, and more. Read more about each potential job shadow option at the ODNR divisions webpage.

Job shadow day will be held June 27. Students can apply from April 15 through May 17 on the ODNR Job Shadow web page.

Spring Turkey Season Underway

Columbus — Spring turkey hunting season is underway. The closing date of the South Zone season is May 19. The Northeast Zone closes on May 26.

The spring turkey bag limit is one bird.