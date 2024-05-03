Search
Friday, May 3rd, 2024
Michigan DNR discards 12,000 pounds of diseased or metal-tainted venison in 2023

The results so far have uncovered two donated deer that tested positive for CWD, a small number of bone fragments, and more than 12,000 pounds of venison with at least one small metal fragment. (Photo courtesy of the Michigan DNR)

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has discarded more than 12,000 pounds of donated venison since last season as a result of tests that have uncovered metal fragments and chronic wasting disease.
In August of 2023, DNR officials began testing samples of deer submitted to the Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger program from counties with known CWD and bovine tuberculosis outbreaks. Weeks later, additional sampling of deer donated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services disease management program revealed metal fragments, Dean Hall, executive director for Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger, told Michigan Outdoor News.

digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

