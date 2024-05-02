Lake Michigan stocking effort aims to restore Chinook salmon

Improving Lake Michigan’s Chinook fishery was the goal of volunteers who showed up at Indiana’s East Chicago Marina to release three- and-a-half-inch-long salmon into pens built for the young fish.

Until the middle of this month, the Lake County (Indiana) Fish and Game Protection Association will feed the salmon three times daily, with a goal of getting the salmon to imprint on the East Chicago Marina so they swim back there when it’s time to spawn three years from now, giving fishermen the chance to catch adult salmon from shore.

