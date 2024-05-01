Christine Thomas: Luck is a lady in the turkey woods

I started the 2024 turkey season by taking a youth hunter out on the Saturday morning of the youth season. He had a truncated opportunity for hunting due to the first baseball practice of his season. His dad is the coach, so attendance for them was mandatory.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here