Illinois Mixed Bag: Farm Bureau opposes DNR wetlands control

Bloomington, Ill. — Illinois Farm Bureau has launched an action request asking members to contact their state senator to urge them to vote no on proposed legislation that could allow the Illinois DNR to regulate every size wetland in the state.

Additionally, Farm Bureau members were encouraged to receive alerts via text message and email highlighting further information on Senate Bill 771, previously known as Senate Bill 3669.

According to the IFB, if approved, the proposal represents the most extensive legislation to regulate wetlands in the history of Illinois. IFB added that advocates for the legislation incorrectly claim farmland is exempt from the legislation. However, only minor activities associated with traditional plowing and planting are exempt. Filling of any wetland greater than 0.0 acres would be regulated.

Additionally, SB 771 would allow anyone to file a complaint with the Illinois Pollution Control Board if they suspect a violation of the legislation or any term or condition of a permit adopted by DNR. Furthermore, if passed, IFB said members would spend hours and significant resources obtaining permits.

Springfield — DNR will host a grant submission webinar for the Open Lands Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) matching grant program at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 15.

The webinar will help potential grant applicants familiarize themselves with the OSLAD program and understand the components needed to complete a grant submission. Leading the webinar will be Upland Design’s Michelle Kelly, principal landscape architect, and DNR’s Patrick Davis, grants manager and chief accountability officer for DNR.

“OSLAD is one of the most popular competitive grant programs offered by the State of Illinois. The goal of this webinar is to help prospective applicants learn how to prepare and submit successful grant applications on behalf of their communities,” Davis said.

Grants of up to $1.7 million are available for land acquisition, while development and renovation projects are limited to a $600,000 grant maximum.

Visit the DNR website for more information.

Missouri Considering Antlerless Elk Hunt

Jefferson City, Mo. — After several years of successful antlered-elk hunting seasons for Missouri residents, the Missouri Department to Conservation is considering adding a limited antlerless-elk hunting season and is seeking public input.

MDC reintroduced wild elk in portions of Carter, Reynolds, and Shannon counties in the Missouri Ozarks about a decade ago. According to MDC Elk and Deer Biologist Aaron Hildreth, those elk numbers continue to grow and may soon be able to allow the harvest of a small number of antlerless elk.

“Since the elk reintroduction was completed, we’ve watched elk numbers steadily increase,” Hildreth said. “We are approaching the time where we can support hunting a limited number of antlerless elk in addition to the limited number of antlered elk.”

Hildreth explained that MDC’s population goal for elk in Missouri is to get to about 500 animals and to use hunting to manage herd size and keep them limited to Carter, Reynolds, and Shannon counties. He added that the herd is currently estimated to be around 320 animals before calving begins this year.

Dredging of Kankakee River Permitted

Kankakee, Ill.— It was recently announced that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved a permit for dredging the Kankakee River at the boat launch in Potawatomi Park at South Division and West Front streets in Aroma Park.

The Corps of Engineers’ permit is one of three needed, along with those from DNR and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. Kankakee County Board chairman Andy Wheeler said those two permits should be issued shortly, and then the long-anticipated project can commence.

However, the county doesn’t want to disrupt Aroma Park’s annual Two Rivers Festival, which will be held on Aug. 17. The river project from start to finish will take approximately one month to complete. The project, which Wheeler said is more of sediment management than dredging, was announced in September 2022. The entire project is being paid for by $1 million secured from the state by State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex.

Lower Pool 13 Project Moving Forward

Thomson, Ill. — The Illinois DNR, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Iowa DNR recently hosted a public open house on the Lower Pool 13 Phase II Habitat Rehabilitation and Enhancement Project.

Phase I planning for the project, which is located within the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, was completed in 2023 with a focus on the southwest corner of Lower Pool 13. A series of rock chevrons will be constructed to minimize wave fetch that will improve water quality and provide a diversity of habitat types for fish and wildlife species. Funding for construction of Phase I has not yet been approved.

The open house provided an overview of the Phase II project and cover potential options for restoration and enhancement of the area. The public is invited to provide feedback and engage in discussion about the project. The project features would be located entirely on federally-owned land that forms part of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge.

The area consists of backwater lakes, sloughs, flowing channels, and impounded water residing over historically flooded islands.