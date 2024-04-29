New York Mixed Bag: State Parks attract 1 million visitors during April eclipse

Albany — Governor Kathy Hochul’s office has announced record-setting tourism numbers in New York from April 6-9 as visitors arrived for the total solar eclipse.

Nearly one million people visited New York State Parks from April 6 through April 9 – an increase of 45% compared to last year. On April 8 alone, New York State Parks welcomed more than 326,500 visitors, an over 52% jump in attendance compared to last year. Twelve state parks reached full capacity on April 8.

The New York State Thruway Authority and New York State Department of Transportation recorded significant increases in vehicle travel, and the New York Power Authority provided nearly double the charging miles for electric vehicles when compared to the previous week.

Campgrounds at State Parks within the path of totality were opened early to accommodate visitors for the total solar eclipse, which were 100% t booked the night of April 7 and 93% booked the night of April 8. To welcome visitors, New York State Parks and Historic Sites hosted numerous eclipse-viewing gatherings on April 8. Additionally, scientists, subject matter experts and astronauts from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) provided programming and exhibits at Niagara Falls State Park through April 8.

Ellisburg, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently announced that construction is complete on a wetland enhancement project in the Lakeview Wildlife Management Area in the town of Ellisburg, Jefferson County.

The completed project improves spawning and nursery habitat for fish such as northern pike, as well as new breeding habitats for waterfowl and declining bird species like the state-endangered black tern. Additionally, the work enhances recreational opportunities in the WMA, including waterfowl hunting, bird watching, sport fishing, and kayaking. Public access restrictions due to construction at the WMA are now lifted.

Located along the eastern shoreline of Lake Ontario, the WMA is part of the largest natural freshwater barrier beach system in New York. The area’s diverse habitat includes open fields, shrub lands, woodlands, wetlands, and a natural barrier beach.

Lakeview WMA is open to the public year-round, but public use restrictions apply to the sensitive barrier beach system. Due in part to artificial manipulation of water levels, altered habitat at Lakeview WMA became less diverse, with increasing stands and mats of dense cattails and encroachment of invasive species.

DEC partnered with NOAA, GLC, National Audubon Society’s Great Lakes and New York programs, and DU to implement a wetland enhancement known as “channeling and potholing.” This technique improves hydrology, depth heterogeneity, interspersion of open water, and habitat connectivity to benefit spawning northern pike and other fish, as well as breeding habitat for nesting black terns and migrating marsh birds and waterfowl.

DEC Launches ‘DEC Does What?’ Podcast

Albany — DEC recently launched a new podcast, “DEC Does What?!” Each episode features conversations with DEC experts about the agency’s wide-ranging efforts to protect New Yorkers and the environment.

The first episode of “DEC Does What?!”—featuring biologists Dr. Angelena Ross and Dr. Dan Rosenblatt, both with DEC’s Division of Fish and Wildlife— focuses on the potential effects of the April 8 solar eclipse on New York wildlife, work underway to protect endangered wildlife, and how different species adapt to changes in their habitat caused by climate change and other factors.

Hosted by Executive Deputy Commissioner Sean Mahar and Chief of Staff Erica Ringewald, the bi-weekly podcast also includes an update on environmental news and recent DEC initiatives.

Dan Small Inducted Into The International Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame

Hayward, Wis. — Outdoor News contributing writer Dan Small has been inducted into the International Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame. This recognition is bestowed on those that have spent a great share of their lives promoting, educating, and sharing their passion for fresh water fishing in a manner that positively impacts the sport for the millions of anglers around the world.

Small served as editor of Wisconsin Outdoor News from 1993 to 1998, and as a contributing editor from 1998 to the present. He has written more than 1,000 articles for national and regional magazines, including Outdoor Life, Sports Afield, and Game & Fish publications.

From 1984 to 2020, he hosted the weekly TV show Outdoor Wisconsin, which aired on PBS stations throughout the U.S. Since 2006, he has hosted and produced the weekly radio show, Outdoors Radio, which airs on 21 terrestrial stations in Wisconsin and Minnesota and is available on multiple podcast platforms. Small’s books include: 100 Wisconsin Fishing Trips (co-author, 1982), The Official Outdoor Wisconsin Cookbook (co-author, 1988), and Fish Wisconsin (1990, 1993). He has hosted and produced numerous videos, including Gamefish! (1988) and Learning to Fish for Stream Trout (2022).

His articles, broadcasts and photos have won more than 300 awards from the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the Association of Great Lakes Outdoor Writers.