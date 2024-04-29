New landowner meets with New York’s Adirondack hunting clubs

The new landowner of 92,500 acres in the central and eastern Adirondacks recently held a meeting with hunting and recreational clubs which have traditionally leased the lands.

More than 100 club members attended the meeting held at the Fort William Henry resort, in Lake George, where Matt Sampson, vice president of Forest Management for Eastwood Forests, LLC, addressed the group.

Sampson said the purpose of the meeting was to “introduce ourselves to the hunt clubs, engage with them, hear their stories, help them understand our management style. That’s important to us. And then hear what they have to say.”

