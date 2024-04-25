Youth hunt kick-starts New York turkey seasons, regular season starts May 1

Fair weather, for the most part, greeted New York’s junior hunters who went afield with their mentors April 20 and 21 for the annual youth turkey hunting weekend. Since 2004, the youth hunt has taken place prior to New York’s annual spring gobbler season, which runs May 1 -31.

In Washington County, Chloe Law, age 13 of Stillwater, enjoyed a successful hunt with her father, Chuck. The Laws had three toms come into their set-up off the roost that first morning, gobbling and strutting across a cornfield. Once they were inside 35 yards, Chloe was ready with her Tristar Viper 12-gauge.

