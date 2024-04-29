Commentary: New York gun owners need to take action, get involved and vote

I have been a reader of New York Outdoor News for quite a while now and find the paper very informative and interesting. It is a good news media.

For the last three to four years in the letters section there has been endless comments on pro-bow and anti crossbow opinions. There are pros and cons to everything but this seems to be a never-ending saga. I do not own a crossbow only because I have no desire to use one. Personally, I do not care what a hunter uses to pursue game as long as it is legal and ethical.

