Search
Wednesday, April 17th, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Wednesday, April 17th, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Spring fires: Some are ‘prescribed,’ others are not across New York

New York State Forest Rangers, DEC Fish and Wildlife staff and volunteers recently performed this prescribed burn on 57 acres at the Lafayetteville Multiple Use Area in Dutchess County. Prescribed burns enhance habitat for wildlife and aid in the battle against invasive species. (Photo by NYSDEC)

Across New York fire can be a tool for creating habitat and battling invasive species during the spring. This is done in the form of prescribed fires often performed by Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers, Fish and Wildlife staff and volunteers.

Other times, human error leads to unintentional wild fires and is thus the reason for New York’s annual brush burning ban. What follows are reports from DEC on recent activity in relation to wild fires and prescribed burns in New York.

digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?