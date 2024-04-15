New York Mixed Bag: Syracuse gun show, more events scheduled for late April

Syracuse, N.Y. — The New York State Sportsman’s Association is holding its annual spring gun show April 20-21 at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. Considered to be the largest show of its kind in New York, past shows have seen 800 to 1,000 dealer exhibits. For more information email: marc@nyssassociation.com, for visit www.facebook.com/gunshowpromotion.

Also, on April 21 the North Eastern Arms Collectors Association, Inc. will host a gun show in Babylon, on Long Island. And the Niagara Frontier gun show, in Hamburg, Erie County, is April 27-28. Finally, a reminder that the New York Outdoorsman Hall of Fame induction banquet will take place April 28, in Canastota. Visit https://nysohof.org for more information.

Further details for these and other events can be found on the New York Outdoor News calendar.

Johnstown, N.Y. — The 16th Annual Venison for Veterans & Seniors of Fulton and Montgomery Counties will take place at Fulton-Montgomery Community College, in Johnstown, on Monday, April 22.

Veterans and seniors in the region who would like to have donated venison, fish and other wild game delivered to them, can contact the Fulton County Office of the Aging at 518-736- 5650, or the Montgomery County Office of the Aging at 518-843- 2300. Requesters should eave their name, address and telephone number. Volunteer first responders will assist in delivering venison to everyone who participates.

Boquet River Shoreline To Benefit From Arbor Day Tree Planting Project

Wadhams, N.Y. — Multiple conservation groups are partnering on April 26 and 27 to plant 1,000 trees along the shores or the Boquet Rivder, in Essex County. Trout Unlimited’s Lake Champlain Chapter is working with the Arbor Day Foundation, the Essex County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Boquet River Association on the project.

Volunteers are welcome to participate, which starts April 26 a 9 a.m. at the Pratt Farm on Eggleston Road, in Wadhams. They will meet at the same time on April 27 on Loukes Road to finish the plantings. This is a chance to take part in ecological tree planting and help restore needed vegetation along a severely eroded section of the Boquet River.

Also, the Boquet River Association recently announced receiving a grants that will be used to hire an Executive Director.

BRASS is a 35-year old, award-winning stewardship organization that uses science-based, volunteer-oriented methods to preserve and enhance the Boquet River ecology. The group has helped plant more than 270,000 tree and shrub seedlings, conducted water quality studies, established public access sites for fishing and hosted dozens of volunteer clean-up days and educational programs. Learn more at https://boquet-river.org

New York, Connecticut Adopt Consistent Summer Flounder and Scup Regulations

Kings Point, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently announced new recreational fishing regulations for summer flounder and scup for the 2024 season. The new regulations, approved by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC), meet the requirement for all states, including New York, to reduce recreational summer flounder harvest by 28% and scup harvest by 10% while balancing the preferences of New York anglers.

The 2024 summer flounder season will open May 4 and go through Oct. 15. It uses a split-size limit to preserve an extended fishing season while maintaining a smaller minimum size for the beginning of the season. On May 4, the possession limit is set at three fish with a minimum length of 19 inches. Effective Aug. 2, the minimum length increases to 19 1 ⁄2 inches and the possession limit remains at three fish. The season closes after Oct. 15.

The minimum recreational fishing length for scup increased by one-half inch, from 10.5 to 11 inches. All other aspects of New York’s recreational scup fishing regulations remain unchanged. The minimum length limit for recreational anglers from shore remains unchanged at 9.5 inches. The recreational scup season for all anglers opens May 1 and goes through Dec. 31. Recreational anglers may possess 30 fish per day throughout the season and from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31, anglers aboard licensed party/charter boats may possess 40 fish.

DEC is accepting comments on the regulations through June 17.

Written comments can be sent by mail to Rachel Sysak, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, 123 Kings Park Blvd., Kings Park, NY 11754, or by email to fw.marine@dec.ny.gov.

Clarification of Cornell Cooperative Extension Article

Megan Postal’s article titled “Curriculum In New York Would Get Kids Outside To Interact With Trout Stream Ecosystems” may have caused some confusion. The program will utilize peer-reviewed, researched-based curriculum from Cornell University, Cornell Cooperative Extension Oneida County staff, and local volunteers.

Oneida County Soil and Water will start the morning activity with a hands-on presentation about watersheds and their importance. After lunch, the students will spend time outside with Jordan Ross looking at the aquatic invertebrates that make up the ecosystem on the property of Cornell Cooperative Extension Oneida County.