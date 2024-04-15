New York’s Suffolk County parks to open for county resident turkey hunters

Long Island gobbler hunters are about to enjoy their second spring turkey season, which begins May 1. And with it, comes additional hunting opportunities for those who reside in Suffolk County.

Suffolk County Parks recently announced that some of their park lands will be available to county residents who possess a valid NYS hunting license and turkey hunting permit. They’ll also need to obtain a Suffolk County Parks Green Key, and a valid Suffolk County Parks Spring Turkey Hunting Permit in order to access these lands for the spring gobbler hunt in May.

