Expert turkey hunter, Tony Hudak, shares his tips to help you tag a gobbler

Spring turkey hunters are always looking for tips that will help them fill their tags. Expert turkey hunter Tony Hudak, of Noxen, Pa. – who has harvested gobblers in every state where gobblers can be hunted – offered a few recently.
I caught him just before he left for Mexico to hunt for an ocellated turkey. Hudak’s success enabled him to complete both Mexican and World Grand Slams of gobblers – and ultimately the Slam of Slams. He became only the fourth hunter worldwide to complete the Slam of Slams. He graciously shared some of his tricks.