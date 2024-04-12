Steve Pollick: Seasonal frog songs a wake-up call for humans

Each of us outdoors folks has a special sign that announces “Spring!” to us like nothing else. It may be the sequential emergence of various ephemeral wildflowers, from skunk cabbages and spring beauties to trout lilies, violets, may apples and many more.

It may be the gobbling of wild tom turkeys, the appearance of morels, or an influx of avian migrants from waterfowl to songbirds. Warming weather, running steelhead, walleye and white bass and more.

For me, however, nothing says “Spring!” like the singing of hosts of American toads.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here