Minnesota 12-year-old fishes with a purpose for cancer awareness

When Khloe Thorson landed fish No. 80, her mother asked her a simple, direct question.

“I asked her if she wanted to stop,” said Meranda Gonska. “But her answer was an emphatic no. She just wouldn’t quit.”

This wasn’t, after all, your average day of ice fishing in late February. It was an ice-fishing fundraiser. And it didn’t matter that it was cold and windy and that Khloe – her face red with windburn – had been fishing outside for nine hours already, with only one bathroom break in between. For Khloe, a 12-year-old seventh-grader at Pequot Lakes Middle School, finishing what she started was and is deeply personal.

