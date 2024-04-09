Michigan’s Outdoor Calendar

IMPORTANT DATES

APRIL15: Dog training season ends.

APRIL 20: Spring turkey hunting season begins.

APRIL 27: Trout season begins on designated streams.

APRIL 27: Walleye, sauger, pike and muskie seasons open in the Lower Peninsula.

MAY 1: Bear and elk hunting license application period begins.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Dundee Sportsmans Club: DSC, 2300 Plank Road, Dundee, MI. For more info call (734) 777-2719. 4th Sunday, 3D Archery.

Lapeer County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery shoots. 1212 North Lake George Rd., Attica, MI. For more info call (810) 724-6579.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Club: 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp., Michigan, 48382. For more info call Glenn Kruckenberg, (248) 363-9109 or visit www.multilakes.com. Country breakfast, second Sunday of every month, 9-noon; Tuesday Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; Friday Fish Fry, 5:30-8 p.m.

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery Shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call (248) 623-0444.

Royal Oak Archers: Archery lessons, shoots, leagues. 2762 Orion Road, Oakland Township, MI 48363. For info call (248) 693-9799.

SHOOTING SPORTS

Big Bear Sportsmans Club: For more info call Dave Somset, (231) 362-3103. Every Sunday Shooting 5 Stand & Trap, 10-2 p.m.

Chesaning Area Conservation Club: 13750 Baldwin Rd., Chesaning, MI 48616. For more info call Duane Moore at (989) 865-6940. Every Wednesday Trap, 6:30-10 p.m.

Detroit Sportsmen’s Congress, 49800 Dequindre Road, Shelby Twp., MI. Shooting sports and archery every Saturday and Sunday, May through September. Call Tom Morang (586) 876-4370 for more info.

Four Square Conservation Club & Sportsman’s Association: 6777 Cline Road, Jeddo. For more info call (810) 327-6859 or www.foursquaresportsman.com. Every Thurs. night indoor pistol shoot.

Lapeer County Sportsmen’s Club: 1212 North Lake George Rd., Attica, MI. For more info call (810) 724-6579. Cowboy shooting, handgun, muzzleloading, rifle, shotgun, hunter’s education.

Livingston County Wildlife Conservation Club: Trap shoots every Tuesday 4 p.m.-dusk. For more info call (810) 231-1811.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Assoc: 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp, MI, 48382. For more info call Pete Cesaro, (248) 363-9109. Sporting clays: Thursdays 3-dusk, Saturdays 10-3 p.m., Sundays noon-dusk.

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club: Shotgun, rifle,, and pistol shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call (248) 623-0444.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club: 8888 Dexter Townhall Rd. Dexter. Tuesdays trap shooting, 4 p.m.

Qua-Ke-Zik Sportsmans Club: 8731 West Riverside Dr, Saranac, MI 48881. For more info call Mark Goss, (616) 642-9800. Open trap & skeet shooting every Tuesday 5 p.m.-dark and Sundays 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Rockford Sportsman Club: 11115 Northland Drive. For more info call (616) 866-4273 or visit www.rockfordsportsmansclub.com Skeet & Trap: Mondays 5-8:30 p.m., Thursdays 5-8:30 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. CMP, PRS22 action pistol events. Check our monthly calendar of events for dates and times.

West Walker Sportsman Club: 0-601 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI. For more info call Patrick Murray, (616) 453-5081. Open 7 days a week all year.

SHOWS

APRIL 18-20: Backcountry Hunters and Anglers North American Rendezvous will be held at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis, Minn. Visit www.backcountryhunters.org for more information.

CONSERVATION CLUBS

Detroit Area Steelheaders: Last Tuesday of the month, 7:30 p.m., Polish/American Hall. For more info call Bob Mitchell, (586) 524-8887.

Downriver Walleye Federation: 3rd Monday of every month, except Dec. 7:30 p.m., Westfield Center. For more info call Terry Pickard, (248) 520-0116.

Freeland Conservation Club: 1st Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the club. For more info call Ken Balden, (989) 695-2641.

Grand Blanc Huntsman’s Club: 2nd Sunday of each month, 5:30 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For more info call (248) 321-9503.

Huron Valley Sportfishing Club: 3rd Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 200. For more info call Richard Montre, (734) 847-7814.

Huron Valley Steelheaders: 3rd Thursday of the month. American Legion Post #200. For more info call Carroll White, (734) 626-3112.

Metro-West Steelheaders: 1st Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Livonia Senior Citizens Activity Center. For more info call Henry Nabors, (248) 225-4964.

Mid-Michigan United Sportsman Alliance: 2nd Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Twin Ponds Sport Shop, Stanton. For more info call Dave Bean, (989) 831-4890.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Assoc.: 3rd Wednesday of the month except November, 8 p.m., at the clubhouse. For more info call Sam Mullins, (248) 363-9109.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club: 2nd Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the Club. For more info call John Wilde, (734) 646-6132.

Wayne County Quail Forever: 4th Monday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Flat Rock Rec. Center, I-75 & Gibraltar Rd. For more info call Ed Moore, (734) 782-0329 or (734) 771-5607.

Qua-Ke-Zik Sportsman’s Club: 2nd Tuesday of each month at 8731 Riverside Drive, Saranac, MI 48881. Call (616) 642-9800 or visit Quakezik.com for more information.

BANQUET/FUNDRAISER

APRIL 13: Whitetails Unlimited Houghton Lake Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Northern Center, 7784 Stone School Road, Houghton Lake, MI 48629. Call Dave DenBoer at (989) 429-0822 for more info.

APRIL 19: Whitetails Unlimited St. Clair Area Spring Fling begins at 5:30 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall, 3501 Rattle Run Road, St. Clair, MI 48079. Call Fred Webber at (989) 619-3481 for more info.

APRIL 20: Whitetails Unlimited Shelby Area Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at Shelby Optimist Club, 788 Industrial Park Drive, Shelby, MI 49455. Call Dustin Waller at (231) 861-5599 for more info.

APRIL 20: Whitetails Unlimited Kaleva Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at Kaleva Tavern, 9289 Walta, Kaleva, MI 49645. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

APRIL 20: Whitetails Unlimited Sanilac Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at Woodland Hills Golf Club, 320 Gates Road, Sandusky, MI 48471. Call Rick Mazei at (810) 414-4371 for more info.

APRIL 23: Whitetails Unlimited Sault Saint Marie Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at Kewadin Convention Center, 2186 Shunk Road, Sault Saint Marie, MI 49783. Call Ken Greenfield at (906) 748-1861 for more info.

APRIL 25: Whitetails Unlimited Atlanta Area Chapter Banquet begins at 5:30 p.m. at Canada Creek Ranch, 23500 Ranch House Trail, Atlanta, MI 49709. Call Kathy Geister at (989) 785-4201 for more info.

APRIL 27: Whitetails Unlimited Lenawee Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post #180, 16113 Cadmus Road, Hudson, MI 72428. Call John Ofchar at (517) 812-8480 for more info.

APRIL 27: Whitetails Unlimited Wexford County Chapter Banquet begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Cadillac Grill, 7839 E. 46 ½ Road, Cadillac, MI 49601. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

APRIL 27: Whitetails Unlimited Isabella Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 209 S. Franklin Street, Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858. Call Scott Zeneberg at (989) 289-0141 for more info.

MAY 10: Michigan Elk Country Association Banquet begins at 6 p.m. at Ellison Place, 150 Dale Dr., Gaylord, MI. Visit www.mielkcountry.com or call Chad Sides at (989) 614-6144.