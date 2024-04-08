Search
A seventh angler earns Maryland Master Angler Award

Zeljko “Zee” Koretic holds up a summer flounder he caught in August 2023, one of the 10 species that count toward his Master Angler status in Maryland. (Contributed photo)

Annapolis, Md. — Zeljko Koretic, of Middle River, Baltimore County, has earned a Master Angler Milestone Award under the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ FishMaryland program.

The award recognizes recreational anglers who catch 10 different species of fish in Maryland at trophy-size length. Koretic is the seventh Master Angler since the program began in 2019.

The FishMaryland program covers dozens of species from both salt and freshwater. All 10 catches that earned Koretic the Master Angler award are listed below and on individual certificates sent to the angler.

DNR will present the Master Angler award certificate and a gift card prize at Bass Pro Shops in Arundel Mills. Koretic caught his 10th FishMaryland eligible fish, a 15.5-inch crappie, while on a carp fishing trip on the Gunpowder River March 8.

“I was playing with an ultralight rod and a jig under a float off the side of the boat,” said Koretic. “I got a few bites including one channel catfish and five crappies ranging from 12 to 15.5 inches, and I also got about a dozen carp between 24-28 inches – it was a fun solo adventure!”

MORE COVERAGE FROM PENNSYLVANIA OUTDOOR NEWS:

Pennsylvania Game Commission to meet pheasant program goals despite avian flu outbreak

January antlerless deer season likely coming in certain CWD units in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania’s mentored youth trout day keeps traditions alive

Koretic’s qualifying catches were:

• Red drum, 43 inches

• Northern snakehead, 34.5 inches

• Striped bass, 49 inches

• Cobia, 48 inches• Channel catfish, 30.5 inches

• Summer flounder, 24 inches

• Largemouth bass, 21.5 inches

• Yellow perch, 14.25 inches

• Blue catfish. 41.5 inches

• Black crappie, 15.5 inches

Koretic, also known as “Zee,” has been passionate about fishing since he was a child. He started fishing in the Washington, D.C., area in 1998 and around Baltimore, including Loch Raven, in more recent years. He fishes for many different species and enjoys everything from fly-fishing in freshwater to deep sea fishing.

FishMaryland is Maryland’s recreational fishing award program and is a fun way to explore year-round recreational fishing and enjoy affordable, accessible, diverse, and high-quality fishing opportunities.

