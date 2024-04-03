Pennsylvania’s mentored youth trout day keeps traditions alive

Every mentored youth trout fishing day I can remember in Pennsylvania started out the same way … cold.
Years ago, when I took my now 21-year-old nephew out for the very first mentored youth fishing day — I believe it was 2013 — my sister dropped him off at my house wearing a hooded sweatshirt. I recall thinking the kid might freeze to death and outfitted him with extra warm clothes from my closet. We took a canoe out on Lion’s Lake and had a great time together, but by the time he’d caught his limit, we were both shivering.