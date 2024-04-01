Search
Monday, April 1st, 2024
Monday, April 1st, 2024

New York DEC special license exams are set for April 12

The registration deadline is April 10 and DEC is offering the examinations online and at no cost to participants. (Stock photo by Eric Morken)

Albany — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently announced that examinations for individuals seeking a license to practice the sport of falconry, become a volunteer wildlife rehabilitator, or use leashed tracking dogs to find wounded or injured big game animals are scheduled for Friday, April 12.

The registration deadline is April 10 and DEC is offering the examinations online and at no cost to participants.

Leashed Tracking Dog Handler

Leashed tracking dog handlers use their dogs to track and recover dead, wounded, or injured big game. Leashed tracking dog handlers provide a valuable service in aiding hunters in locating wounded big game that otherwise may go unrecovered.

To qualify for a Leashed Tracking Dog Handler License, applicants must:

• score 80% or higher on the written exam; and

• possess a valid New York State hunting license.

While the exam is free, first-time license applicants have a non-refundable $25 license application fee. The five-year leashed tracking dog license is $50.

Apprentice falconry license

Falconry has a rich history and tradition throughout the world and requires a significant commitment of time and effort. Apprentices are limited to possessing one bird, either an American kestrel or a red-tailed hawk.

To qualify for the Apprentice Falconry license, applicants must:

• Score 80% or higher on the written exam;
• Be at least 14 years of age;
• Possess a valid New York State hunting license;
• Maintain DEC-approved facilities for housing falconry raptors; and
• Be a resident of New York State. The cost of a five-year falconry license is $40.

Birds of prey are protected species and cannot be possessed without a license or other authorization from DEC.

Wildlife Rehabilitator License

Wildlife rehabilitators provide for the care of injured, sick, and orphaned wild animals for the purpose of returning rehabilitated animals to the wild. Prospective applicants are encouraged to gain experience by serving as an assistant to a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

To qualify for the Wildlife Rehabilitator License, applicants must:

• score 80% or higher on the written exam;
• be at least 16 years of age;
• be interviewed by DEC Regional wildlife staff; and

• be a resident of New York State. There is no cost for the five-year wildlife rehabilitation license.

Study guides are available for all course online. These, and registration information can be found on DEC’s Special Licenses website.

For questions or assistance, contact DEC’s Special Licenses Unit: DEC Special Licenses Unit, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12233-4752. Phone: 518-402-8985, Email: SpecialLicenses@dec.ny.gov.

