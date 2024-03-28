New York bill would allow kids to begin hunting with a mentor at age 10

New York State Assemblyman Robert Smullen (R,C-Mohawk Valley and the Adirondacks, D-118) has introduced legislation that, if passed, would change significantly the ability of young people to get started at hunting, including possessing a firearm when afield.
Smullen’s legislation (A.9424/S.8737) is called the Apprentice Hunting Bill and, if passed, “Allows a person who is at least 10 years of age to hunt small game, fowl, deer or bear during applicable seasons without obtaining a hunting license or hunter’s education course certification, and to possess or control a firearm if the person is within arm’s reach of a qualified hunting mentor.”