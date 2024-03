No pink salmon were reported during the 2023 charter boat season on Lake Michigan, ending a buzz that started when two state record “humpbacks” were caught during Illinois charter excursions in the summer of 2022.

But anglers did catch more than 30,000 salmon and trout on 2,140 charter boat trips last year, with cohos making up 64% of the take – the exact percentage that fish has averaged since 1979.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here