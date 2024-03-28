Search
Public asked to comment on updated Wisconsin DNR elk management plan

The public is encouraged to review the Elk Management Plan online and share feedback with the Wisconsin DNR. (Photo by Jeff Morden)

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking public input on updates to the state’s Elk Management Plan now through April 20, 2024.

Updates to the 2024-2034 Elk Management Plan include changes based on recommendations from the Natural Resources Board, Wisconsin Elk Advisory Committee and feedback from private landowners in the elk management zones.

The public is encouraged to review the proposed plan and share their thoughts via the online comment tool. The DNR will review and consider feedback submitted during the comment period while preparing the final draft of the plan.

Once finalized later this year, the proposed plan will be presented to the Natural Resources Board for approval.

MORE COVERAGE FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

Wisconsin DNR announces early closure of river otter trapping season in state’s Northern Zone

Minnesota’s Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council approves $12.1 million for Mississippi River carp barrier

Patrick Durkin: Trappers lend a hand when dogs wander off

DNR to host open houses on elk management plan

The DNR will host open houses on the proposed management plan for the public to learn about the direction of elk management and the changes made since the last public involvement period. Attendees can ask DNR staff questions about plan updates.

An open house will take place near each elk management zone. The central Wisconsin open house will take place on Wednesday, April 3, while the northern open house will take place on Thursday, April 4. A virtual open house will also be held on Wednesday, April 10, for those who cannot attend the in-person sessions.

EVENT DETAILS

Central Elk Management Plan Open House
When: Wednesday, April 3, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Presentation starts at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Ho-Chunk Nation District One Community Center
Multi-purpose Room
7261 Warrior Ave., Black River Falls, WI 54615 

Northern Elk Management Plan Open House
When: Thursday, April 4, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
 Presentation starts at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Veterans Community Center
Conference Room
10534 Main St., Hayward, WI 54843

Virtual Elk Management Plan Open House
When: Wednesday, April 10, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Virtual; Register to attend this meeting via Zoom.

