Big money up for grabs during the 42nd Annual Walleye Weekend on Iowa Great Lakes

Each year the Iowa Great Lakes Area kicks off the walleye season with the Iowa Great Lakes Area Walleye Weekend tournament put on by the Iowa Great Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce. This year’s tournament begins at midnight on Saturday, May 4, and ends at 11:59 a.m. on Sunday, May 5.

This is the 42nd annual event, and to help celebrate the event, 10 tagged walleyes have been released into the Iowa Great Lakes chain of lakes with the grand prize for catching one of these tagged walleyes this year set at $42,000.

