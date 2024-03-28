Search
Thursday, March 28th, 2024
Big money up for grabs during the 42nd Annual Walleye Weekend on Iowa Great Lakes

Karsten Elsen of Milford, Iowa, caught the largest walleye (measure, photo and release) — a 27.75-incher — during the 2023 Biggest Walleye Tournament that was part of the annual Walleye Weekend on the Iowa Great Lakes. (Submitted photo)

Each year the Iowa Great Lakes Area kicks off the walleye season with the Iowa Great Lakes Area Walleye Weekend tournament put on by the Iowa Great Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce. This year’s tournament begins at midnight on Saturday, May 4, and ends at 11:59 a.m. on Sunday, May 5.
This is the 42nd annual event, and to help celebrate the event, 10 tagged walleyes have been released into the Iowa Great Lakes chain of lakes with the grand prize for catching one of these tagged walleyes this year set at $42,000.

digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

