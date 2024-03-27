The Wisconsin DNR is accepting entries for its annual poetry contest that is open for third, fourth and fifth-grade students. Here are the details.
WI Daily Update: Kids can enter the DNR’s annual Air, Air, Everywhere poetry contest
