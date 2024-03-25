Ohio Mixed Bag: New conservation coordinator named for Scholastic 3-D Archery

Ney, Ohio — Scholastic 3-D Archery recently named Josh Zachrich as the Ohio S3DA State Conservation Coordinator.

Zachrich will work with Patty Reel, S3DA National Conservation Coordinator, and Danyell Kemerer, Ohio S3DA State Coordinator, to provide S3DA members across the state with outdoor-related activities and education that is centered around conservation.

“I have been fishing, trapping, and hunting since my early childhood,” Zachrich said. “Most of my time was spent hunting and trapping raccoons with my dad and younger brothers. We would skin, stretch, and dry out our own catch and would take them to the fur buyer, often earning enough money for Christmas presents. I started shooting archery at the age of 10 with my dad and two brothers. We competed at local rod and gun club 3D shoots.”

He was born in Lima, Ohio, but grew up in Cloverdale, Ohio.

He now lives in Ney, Ohio, with his wife, Natalie, and their son, Riley. When Riley was in the fourth grade, he joined the school NASP archery team. Josh got involved as a NASP coach and there he learned about the S3DA program. He has been a NASP coach for five years and an S3DA coach for four years.

Columbus — Heather Robinson, a seasoned prosecutor with more than two decades of experience tackling environmental crimes, will make her debut on the Ohio Wildlife Council during its next meeting on March 20.

Appointed to the council by Gov. Mike DeWine last month, Robinson is the director of the Environmental Crimes Unit for the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and specializes in prosecuting environmental crimes, including air, water, and land pollution as well as wildlife crimes.

Over the course of her career, Robinson’s notable cases include prosecuting individuals who poached reptiles and amphibians from the wild for sale in the pet trade, over-bagged sport fish for sale at restaurants, and poached white-tailed deer to sell meat and parts.

Robinson was a prosecutor on a 2015 case regarding illegal interstate trafficking and commercialization of deer, which resulted in the largest restitution value for an individual defendant of a wildlife crimes case in the nation’s history.

A graduate of Michigan State University and the Ohio State University’s Moritz College of Law, Robinson has been a prosecutor for 27 years. For 21 years, she has worked on the Environmental Crimes Task Force of Central Ohio, which prosecutes air, land, and water pollution cases. In 2016, she was named the Protectionist of the Year by the League of Ohio Sportsmen, and her environmental crimes unit received the Midwest President’s Award from the Midwest Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies.

Butcher Block Hosts Rabbit Roundup

London, Ohio — The Butcher Block restaurant in London held its second annual rabbit hunt in late February toward the end of the season.

Thirty-nine hunters participated this year, bringing in a total of 101 cottontails. That was nearly 290 pounds of rabbit, according to the Butcher Block.

For the second year in a row, the team known as the “Young Guns” took home the contest’s top prize. The team is made up of Drew Reeves, Colt Hughes, and Cooper Hughes.

Following the hunt, all of the participants were treated to hassenpfeffer stew, which is a rabbit-infused dish prepared by the Butcher Block’s executive chef.

Campbell Earns Honor From OHTEIA

Delaware, Ohio — The annual meeting of the Ohio Hunter Trapper Education Instructors Association took place on Feb. 24 at the Delaware Bible Church in Delaware, Ohio. Featured guest speakers included the chief of the Division Of Wildlife, Kendra Wecker, and Division of Wildlife biologist Mark Wiley.

Wecker spoke of various projects going on such as the restoration and improvements at the District 3 shooting range at Grand River Wildlife Area. She also highlighted the incredible amount of money that hunting and fishing generates for our state and communities

Wiley offered a comprehensive overview of the history of the wild turkey in Ohio, the present status of the wild turkey, and all of the current and near future studies that are going on. A video of that presentation shortly will be on the OHTEIA.org web site.

The organization also presented a Lifetime Achievement Award to Harry Campbell for his contribution and dedication to the OHTEIA organization and hunter safety. The crowd of around 100 instructors and Division of Wildlife personnel gave a rousing applause to a man who has been working for more than 20 years and has been indispensable to the organization, according to OHTEIA President Ed Crosby.

The loudest applause and cheering was coming from the group from Troy Fish and Game Club where Campbell is a long-standing member.

WTU Donates To Shooting Center

Doylestown, Ohio — Whitetails Unlimited recently granted more than $10,000 to the Buckeye Outdoors Youth Education and Shooting Center in Doylestown, Ohio.

The organization is a non-profit dedicated to promoting firearm, archery, and hunter safety education to school-aged youth.