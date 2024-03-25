Young Ohio angler catches, releases 45-inch northern pike that may have been state record

Sometimes dreams and wishes really do come true, and if you don’t believe that, just ask 13-year-old Sam Spataro of Lake County’s Mentor-on-the-Lake in Ohio.
On March 8 while fishing his favorite spot located at the Mentor Lagoons – one of the Great Lakes’ largest natural small-boat harbors that has direct access to Lake Erie – the youthful angler caught a 45-inch northern pike. And then after his (slightly) older brother Luca and an older fishing friend snapped a few photos, Sam did what’s he’s always done with the big fish he catches. He released it back into the water.